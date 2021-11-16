Standard Chartered appoints Bongiwe Gangeni as Head of CPBB for Africa & Middle East, and Europe

Standard Chartered (SC.com) has appointed Bongiwe Gangeni as Head, Consumer, Private & Business Banking (CPBB), Africa & Middle East, and Europe (AME/E), subject to regulatory approval. Bongiwe will be based in Dubai when she joins the Bank in March 2022.

Bongiwe is joining Standard Chartered from Absa, where she spent the last 14 years, most recently as a member of the Group Executive Committee, with the dual roles of Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Retail and Business Banking, and Head of Relationship Banking. Bongiwe's successful career at Absa comprises roles across businesses including the SME segment, micro-enterprise finance, commercial cards, inclusive banking, private banking and wealth management.

Prior to joining the banking sector, Bongiwe was a consultant with Accenture, and also practised as a pharmacist. She holds a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree from the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa, a Postgraduate Diploma in Management from Wits Business School, a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Pretoria's Gordon Institute of Business Science and has completed the Advanced Management Programme at Harvard Business School.

Judy Hsu, the CEO, CPBB, said: "Our franchise in Africa and the Middle East gives us tremendous opportunities to deliver financial services to the mass retail and SME segments as we drive financial inclusion and lift participation in the region. It is also a great platform for us to serve the growing number of affluent clients in our footprint and deliver best-in-class wealth solutions and advisory. This is an exciting time for Standard Chartered and Bongiwe's deep understanding of the region will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and accelerate our digital transformation. I look forward to welcoming Bongiwe to Standard Chartered."

Sunil Kaushal, Regional CEO, Africa & Middle East, said: "Our consumer, private, and business banking arms are among the Bank's most crucial avenues across Africa and the Middle East and ones that we continue to invest into better service our robust clientele in the region. Bongiwe's appointment will be pertinent in our ability to provide further excellence in these areas and strengthen relationships with existing and potential clients. I am confident that Bongiwe's expertise and knowledge will prove vital to the Bank's growth in the region and I look forward to welcoming her to the AME regional management team."

