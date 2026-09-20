Games-Japan win first gold of home Asian Games in men's individual triathlon

Hosts ​Japan won the first ​gold of the Aichi-Nagoa ‌Asian ​Games after Takumi Hojo powered to victory in the men's individual triathlon on Sunday.

Hojo ‌exited the warm waters of Mikawa Bay in fourth position and the bike section in fifth before breaking clear on the ‌run to win by nine seconds ahead of China's Zhang ‌Xirui, who took silver. Kazakhstan’s Arlan Zhanabay finished a further six seconds behind for the bronze. “I was really fired up – even the rain held ⁠off, ​and I was ⁠in top form right up until I stood on the starting line,” ⁠said Hojo, who won the mixed relay gold at the Hangzhou ​Games three years ago.

“I’d planned to attack using my strengths ⁠right until the end." “As it’s our first gold medal, it’s given the Japanese ⁠team ​a real boost, and we’ve managed to pass the baton on to the women and our teammates for ⁠the relay.”

Uzbek Aleksandr Kurishov was first out of the water but ⁠faded on ⁠the bike and eventually finished 20th. Swimming competitions also got underway at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on ‌Sunday.