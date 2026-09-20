Soccer-Townsend hit by pitch roller while warming up in Thai league

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2026 08:15 IST | Created: 20-09-2026 08:15 IST
Soccer-Townsend hit by pitch roller while warming up in Thai league

Former England forward Andros ​Townsend was nearly ​run over by ‌a motorised ​pitch roller while warming up with his Prachuap teammates at ‌half-time during a Thai League 1 match on Saturday. The 35-year-old avoided serious injury and later made a brief ‌appearance in the match at Pattani.

The former Tottenham ‌Hotspur player did not see the roller, driven by a ground staff member, coming towards him when he stepped out ⁠of ​the practice ⁠area to attempt a pass. The roller knocked Townsend over and drove ⁠up his legs nearly to his waist before the ​driver jumped off and tried to lift it ⁠off the player.

Townsend got back up and continued practicing, and ⁠came ​on as a late substitute while Prachuap cruised to a 3-0 victory. "Turns out Stoke away wasn't ⁠so bad after all," Townsend later wrote on Instagram, ⁠joking about ⁠the English side Stoke City's reputation as a tough place for visiting teams ‌to ‌play.

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