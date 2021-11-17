PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Nov 17

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Boris Johnson backs ban on political consulting roles for UK MPs https://on.ft.com/30oybKF - UK has Nvidia in an Arm-lock https://on.ft.com/3nnUWYa

- UK employment rises despite end of furlough scheme https://on.ft.com/3x1ipSk - Return of 'Elgin Marbles' will strengthen UK's global role, says Greek PM https://on.ft.com/3DtnRzG

Overview - British lawmakers should be banned from acting as paid consultants or lobbyists, Prime Minister Boris Johnson proposed on Tuesday, in the wake of a row over second jobs posing conflicts of interest.

- Britain on Tuesday ordered an in-depth investigation of Nvidia Corp's planned $50 billion-plus acquisition of UK-based chip designer Arm, another hurdle for a deal that is being scrutinised in every major tech market. - British employers added 160,000 workers to their payrolls in October, the first month after the end of the government's job-protecting furlough scheme, figures showed.

- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis that the issue of the Parthenon sculptures, which Greece wants returned from London to Athens, was one for the British Museum and not for his government. Greece has been asking since 1832 for the return of the sculptures, which were removed from the Parthenon temple in Athens in the early 19th century by British diplomat Lord Elgin at a time when Greece was under Ottoman rule. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)