Equity benchmark indices close in red, Sensex down by 314 points

Indian equity market closed in red on Wednesday as the energy, realty, oil and gas and telecom sector shares plummeted.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-11-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 16:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Indian equity market closed in red on Wednesday as the energy, realty, oil and gas and telecom sector shares plummeted. At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 314.04 points or 0.52 per cent, while the Nifty 50 dropped by 100.50 points or 0.56 per cent.

In BSE Sensex, the sectors which plummeted were the energy sector with a decline of 1.78 per cent, the realty sector with 1.79 per cent, oil and gas sector was down by 1.39 per cent and telecom by 1.02 per cent. The sectors which managed to stay afloat today were the power sector and auto sector with a gain of 0.63 per cent and 0.61 per cent respectively.

Among stocks, the top gainer was Maruti Suzuki, which surged 2.77 per cent to Rs 8,273.00, followed by Asian Paints up by 2.47 per cent to Rs 3,229.80 per share. Power Grid Corp, ITC and NTPC also traded with a positive bias. Meanwhile, Axis Bank cracked by 1.95 per cent, followed by Reliance down by 1.91 per cent and Kotak Mahindra by 1.51 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

