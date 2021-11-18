Future is electric; initiatives encouraging India Inc to adopt clean solutions: Niti Aayog

Government think tank Niti Aayog on Thursday said that the future is electric and the Aayog's initiatives including zero pollution delivery campaign are encouraging industry to adopt clean mobility solutions.

The think tank in a tweet also congratulated Zypp Electric, an EV delivery app for the launch of their 100 electric delivery bikes in New Delhi.

''The future is electric and #NITIAayog's initiatives like @Shoonya_India are encouraging industry to adopt clean mobility solutions,'' Niti Aayog said in a tweet.

''Congratulations to @ZyppElectric for the launch of their 100 electric delivery bikes in #NewDelhi: CEO @amitabhk87, while flagging off the event,'' kit added.

