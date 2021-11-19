Loom Solar reaches milestone of powering 50,000 homes

Loom Solar on Friday announced reaching the milestone of powering 50,000 homes across the country with its rooftop solar panels.

The achievement of emerging solartech startup under the government of India's flagship Start Up India initiative comes at a time when climate change and green energy are at the centre of discussion across the globe.

''We are humbled and thank our 50,000 customers who have chosen to adopt solar power to give it back to nature. This gives us an opportunity to develop more energy efficient systems thereby increasing the overall capacity of power per square meter for the solar panels," Amod Anand, co-founder and director, Loom Solar, said. "We shall keep introducing innovative and technologically advanced products for our customers." The company, said to be a leader in the mono-panel category, aims to reduce carbon footprint at the household level with its rooftop solar solution.

With its deployment of 50,000 solar rooftops, which has come during the fourth year of the company's operations, the firm claims to have the potential to reduce 3.32 lakh tonnes of carbon footprint and mitigating climate change equivalent to 5.6 lakh trees.

''This shall further the agenda of mitigating carbon footprint and confirm the cause of conserving nature with technological advancements, deeper customer insights and focused research & development to maintain the balance for a greener environment,'' Anand said. Loom Solar, a bootstrapped startup based in Faridabad, Haryana, started its operation in 2018 with a seed capital of Rs 50,000 and is now a Rs 100 crore enterprise.

