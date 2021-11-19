Left Menu

Sitharaman to visit IFSC-GIFT City on Saturday

nsitharaman will lead a team of seven Secretaries from FinMinIndia and Ministry of Corporate Affairs to discuss matters of development and growth of Indias maiden International Financial Services Centre IFSC at GIFT City, Gandhinagar tomorrow, it tweeted.Sitharaman will visit key facilities and interact with various stakeholders present at the IFSC.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 16:43 IST
Sitharaman to visit IFSC-GIFT City on Saturday
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Saturday visit India's maiden International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at GIFT City and interact with stakeholders.

The discussions will focus on the role of GIFT-IFSC as a gateway to global financial services for Indian corporates within India, attracting global financial business to India and growth as Fintech global hub, the finance ministry said in a series of tweets.

''FM Smt. @nsitharaman will lead a team of seven Secretaries from @FinMinIndia and Ministry of Corporate Affairs to discuss matters of development and growth of India's maiden International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at GIFT City, Gandhinagar tomorrow,'' it tweeted.

Sitharaman will visit key facilities and interact with various stakeholders present at the IFSC. The visit underlines the commitment of the government towards developing GIFT-IFSC as India's premier financial services centre and dominant gateway for global financial flows in and out of India. The discussions will bring together a confluence of ideas and strategies for faster development of GIFT-IFSC, which was created with the vision of onshoring offshore financial activities and thus embodies the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the ministry said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021