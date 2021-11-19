Sitharaman to visit IFSC-GIFT City on Saturday

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Saturday visit India's maiden International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at GIFT City and interact with stakeholders.

The discussions will focus on the role of GIFT-IFSC as a gateway to global financial services for Indian corporates within India, attracting global financial business to India and growth as Fintech global hub, the finance ministry said in a series of tweets.

''FM Smt. @nsitharaman will lead a team of seven Secretaries from @FinMinIndia and Ministry of Corporate Affairs to discuss matters of development and growth of India's maiden International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at GIFT City, Gandhinagar tomorrow,'' it tweeted.

Sitharaman will visit key facilities and interact with various stakeholders present at the IFSC. The visit underlines the commitment of the government towards developing GIFT-IFSC as India's premier financial services centre and dominant gateway for global financial flows in and out of India. The discussions will bring together a confluence of ideas and strategies for faster development of GIFT-IFSC, which was created with the vision of onshoring offshore financial activities and thus embodies the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the ministry said in a tweet.

