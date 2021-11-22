Zvolv raises USD 1.5 mn funding from JSW Ventures, others

Left Menu

Zvolv, an enterprise SaaS platform, on Monday said it has raised USD 1.5 million about Rs 11.1 crore in funding, led by JSW Ventures.The round also saw participation from Riso Capital, a Silicon Valley based VC fund, a statement said.Zvolv plans to use the funds to expand its customer base globally, drive rapid adoption in an increasingly work-from-anywhere world, as well as double down building out the AIML capabilities in the platform, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 13:27 IST
  • India

Zvolv plans to use the funds to expand its customer base globally, drive rapid adoption in an increasingly work-from-anywhere world, as well as double down building out the AI/ML capabilities in the platform, it added. Zvolv is an intelligent no-code/low-code platform for automating business processes. Its platform helps enterprises across retail/CPG, BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) and engineering and construction industries build workflows and deliver end to end automation of their processes at speed. Launched in 2018, the platform has seen rapid adoption by large enterprises like Tata Group, Aditya Birla Group, Accenture, KPMG, Dominos, Swiggy and Lenskart. “We are thrilled to partner with JSW Ventures and Riso Capital and have them on board in this exciting journey. More and more enterprises are switching to no-code and low-code development platforms to dramatically increase application delivery speed,'' Zvolv co-founder and CEO Hardik Gandhi said.

Gandhi added that combined with the increased demand for custom applications and data-centric solutions, business and IT teams within enterprises are increasingly turning to Zvolv. ''We continue our maniacal focus on driving value for customers as we scale globally now,” he said.

Sachin Tagra, Partner at JSW Ventures, said Zvolv's intelligent no-code platform is creating immense value for their customers. ''In this increasingly digital environment, we are seeing accelerated demand for platforms like Zvolv that empower businesses to rapidly design and implement secure applications. We are excited to partner with Zvolv to help in fuelling their growth, product innovation, and expanding the global footprint,'' he added.

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

