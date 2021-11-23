TVS Eurogrip is the principal sponsor for Chennai Super Kings; deal value pegged at over Rs 100 cr

(Eds: Adds details) Chennai, Nov 23 (PTI): Two and three wheeler tyre manufacturer TVS Eurogrip on Tuesday said it has associated with four-time IPL winner Chennai Super Kings, owned by The India Cements Ltd, to be its principal sponsor for the next three years.

Chennai Super Kings and TVS Eurogrip would launch a series of initiatives to engage the large fan base of CSK across the country. The partnership for the next three years (2022-2024) would also give TVS Eurogrip the visibility on the front of CSK's yellow jersey, a company statement said.

The value of the TVS Eurogrip-CSK partnership was upwards of over Rs 100 crore, sources in the know said. It is for the first time a major TVS Group company was signing up as a principal sponsor, the sources told PTI.

''TVS Eurogrip is delighted to associate with Chennai Super Kings. The jersey branding and sponsorship will increase awareness and recognition for our Eurogrip brand name and visual identity'', TVS Srichakra Ltd, executive-vice president (sales and marketing) P Madhavan said.

''We look forward to co-creating exciting experiences for trade and our customers with this association. We see great synergies between the brands and are confident that this partnership will benefit both CSK and TVS Eurogrip'', he added.

TVS Srichakra Ltd, are the makers of TVS Eurogrip brand, one of manufacturers of two, three-wheeler and off-highway tyres to serve both domestic and overseas markets. TVS Srichakra Ltd, is one of the flagship companies of the TVS Group.

TVS Srichakra Ltd has manufacturing facilities in Madurai and Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) with a production capacity of over 3 million tyres a month.

On the association with TVS Eurogrip, Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd, CEO, K S Viswanathan said, ''we are delighted to have TVS Eurogrip as our principal sponsor and we welcome them to the Super Kings' family. It is going to be an exciting phase for us. We believe that this partnership will help us build on the long-lasting relationship with the fans''.

Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Night Riders in the IPL 2021 final to win their fourth IPL title in October.

