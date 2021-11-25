Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 18:28 IST
Reliance Industries shares jump over 6 pc
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Shares of Reliance Industries Limited were in heavy demand on Thursday as it jumped over 6 per cent, helping market benchmarks close with huge gains.

The market heavyweight stock jumped 6.10 per cent to close at Rs 2,494.40 on BSE. During the day, it zoomed 6.46 per cent to Rs 2,502.80.

On NSE, it gained 6.36 per cent to close at Rs 2,501.

It was the biggest gainer on both the benchmark indices.

In volume terms, 4.77 lakh shares were traded on BSE and over 1.95 crore on NSE.

The BSE 30-share benchmark index jumped 454.10 points or 0.78 per cent to close at 58,795.09, helped by rally in Reliance Industries shares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

