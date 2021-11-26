Morocco to suspend flights with France - state news agency

Morocco has decided to push back its decision to suspend flight with France into Sunday instead of Friday as originally announced, the state news agency reported late on Thursday.

The agency quoted the Inter-ministerial Committee in charge of coordinating international travel during the pandemic as saying that the decision is aimed at facilitating the return of citizens and residents. Morocco has imposed a vaccine pass for access to public places after it vaccinated over 50% of its population.

Morocco had previously canceled flights with Russia, the UK and the Netherlands over COVID-19 concerns.

