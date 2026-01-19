Left Menu

Cong-DMK alliance is strong, will stay together, says Congress leader Singh Deo

The ties between Congress and the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu are strong, and the two will face the upcoming Assembly election together, Congress leader T S Singh Deo said on Monday.He exuded confidence that differences, if any, would be resolved as issues among the members of the family. He also said that the Congress party was committed to the alliance.

He exuded confidence that differences, if any, would be resolved as ''issues among the members of the family.'' He also said that the Congress party was committed to the alliance. ''I am confident it will remain strong, and we are aiming to return to power with a capable Chief Minister M K Stalin,'' Singh Deo told reporters at Sathyamurthy Bhavan, the Congress state headquarters here.

Deo, who is the chairman of the AICC Screening Committee, said that both Congress and DMK would remain ''stick together'' and face the polls.

''We are going to be stick together... whatever differences are there, those will be resolved like the issues within the family. We will work it out,'' he said.

The former Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh said ''We are with the INDIA bloc and I am sure it is going to hold strong. We are coming back as we have a capable Chief Minister.'' He expressed that the Congress, which was out of power in the state since 1967, aspired to be in power. ''Despite being in alliance since then, the alliance with the DMK worked well,'' he added.

On speculation of poll ties with actor-politician Vijay led-TVK, Deo said, ''people have an opinion, but party leadership is strong about being in INDIA bloc with Chief Minister Stalin.'' Earlier, he presided over the Screening Committee meeting of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Congress. G C Chandrashekhar, Yashomati Thakur, Anil Kumar Yadav, Girish Chodankar, AICC Secretaries Nivedith Alva and Suraj Hegde and the state leaders were present in the meeting. ''We held constructive discussions focused on strengthening the organisation and preparing for the road ahead for upcoming Assembly elections,'' Deo said on 'X.'

