New blood biomarker test with imaging can help early Alzheimer's detection: Diagnostic lab

The Alzheimer's diagnosis with the help of a new blood biomarker test, coupled with imaging, can enable detection well before severe cognitive symptoms become evident, a diagnostic centre chain said on Monday.

Introducing Artificial Intelligence-integrated blood biomarker test, supported by structured PET and MRI imaging pathways, Mahajan Imaging and Labs said the new approach supports a shift from symptom-led assessment to a biology-first diagnosis in Indian clinical practice.

The new method uses the pTAU/AÎ²1-42 blood biomarker test, which has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration and Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation.

The expanded diagnostic approach employed by the chain was formally introduced and discussed during a scientific symposium in Gurugram on Sunday.

Globally, Alzheimer's diagnosis increasingly depends on amyloid PET imaging and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) testing.

Dr Harsh Mahajan, founder and chairman of Mahajan Imaging and Labs, said in India, limited availability and high costs -- as much as Rs 2 lakh per scan -- have restricted widespread access to amyloid PET, leaving many clinicians dependent on symptom-based assessments.

''A key differentiator of our approach is the integration of laboratory diagnostics with imaging. The combination of blood biomarkers with 18F FDG (a PET scan) can be a game-changer not only in early diagnosis of Alzheimer's, but also in follow-up of patients on the new treatments to assess for treatment response,'' he said. The conclusions from the symposium will be sent to the Neurological Society of India to help in formulating guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of the disease in India, he said, adding that this may even have implications on the approach to early diagnosis of Alzheimer's in other parts of the world.

Dr Shelly Mahajan, lab director, Mahajan Imaging and Labs, said Alzheimer's diagnosis has traditionally relied on the appearance of clinical symptoms, often delaying meaningful intervention.

''Blood-based biomarkers allow clinicians to identify Alzheimer's pathology at a much earlier stage, when patients and families still have the opportunity to plan, intervene, and make informed care decisions. Bringing this testing and analysis to India removes a major access barrier and aligns Indian diagnostics with evolving global standards,'' she said. Dr M V Padma, chairperson, Neurology, Paras Health, Gurugram, stated that by integrating blood-based biomarkers with MRI and PET-CT imaging, this package supports timely detection, appropriate referral, and better planning of care.

''It strengthens our healthcare system's ability to respond proactively and reduces the long-term burden on families and society,'' she said.

Until recently, Alzheimer's biomarker testing relied on cerebrospinal fluid samples, which meant a more invasive procedure for patients.

''Today, with plasma-based testing, we can obtain the same critical information through a simple blood test. This makes diagnosis easier, safer, and far more acceptable for patients,'' a statement by the diagnostics company said.

Recent estimates indicate that over 8.8 million Indians aged 60 and above are living with dementia, with Alzheimer's disease accounting for the majority of cases.

''This number is projected to nearly double over the next decade, highlighting the growing need for early and accurate diagnostic tools that support timely intervention and care planning,'' the company said.

