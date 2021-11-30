PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Nov. 30

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK poised to expand COVID booster programme to all adults https://on.ft.com/3o5lkGP - British households face 3.2 bln stg bill for collapsed energy suppliers https://on.ft.com/3E2bB9A

- UK's Amigo Loans faces collapse if it fails to resolve dispute with regulators https://on.ft.com/3E1oYXD - Northern Ireland economy has outperformed rest of UK, ONS figures show https://on.ft.com/3E8Wrzg

Overview - The British government's scientific advisers are expected to recommend the COVID-19 vaccine booster programme to all adults in the country, as a further six cases of the new Omicron variant were confirmed in Scotland.

- British households face a bill of more than 120 pounds ($159.78) each for rescuing Bulb and 24 other electricity and gas suppliers that have gone bust in the last three months. - Amigo Loans, one of Britain's largest subprime lenders, has warned it faces collapse if it fails to resolve a dispute with regulators about customer complaints as revenue and customer numbers tumbled.

- Northern Ireland's economy has largely recovered from COVID-19 impact, marking the best performance across all UK nations and regions, experimental official statistics show, pointing to it prospering under the Northern Ireland protocol. ($1 = 0.7510 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)