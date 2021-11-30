Left Menu

Govt debt at 62 pc of GDP; capable of repaying liabilities: MoS Finance Chaudhary

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 18:03 IST
Govt debt at 62 pc of GDP; capable of repaying liabilities: MoS Finance Chaudhary
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Central government debt is estimated at about 62 per cent of GDP for this fiscal and it is capable of repaying its liabilities, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed Parliament on Tuesday.

''Increasing the buoyancy of tax revenue through improved compliance, mobilization of resources through monetization of assets, improving efficiency and effectiveness of public expenditure etc are the important measures initiated by Government to control the fiscal deficit and the debt burden,'' he said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

Government debt is held predominantly in domestic currency, he said, adding, ''Government is capable to repay its debt.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021