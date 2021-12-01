New investment to keep New Zealand’s cycle trails maintenance

New investment will keep the best of New Zealand's cycle trails in top condition as regions prepare to welcome back Kiwi visitors over summer and international tourists from next year.

"Cycle tourism is one of the most popular ways to see the country 'off the beaten track' but the trails require constant maintenance to keep them safe and able to handle the pressure of visitors," said Tourism Minister Stuart Nash.

"Annual funding from Ngā Haerenga, the New Zealand Cycle Trails Fund has been approved for thirteen Great Rides from the Far North to Central Otago. The networks will receive a total of $850,000 in new investment.

"The community and charitable trusts who maintain the Great Rides carry out countless hours of volunteer work for the love of cycling and mountain biking, but they also rely on the government to step up with support to maintain and enhance the trails.

"Nearly $800,000 is for maintenance and improvements, and a further $53,000 for repairs after damage from storms in June and July. Trail shelters, toilets and trail enhancements like signage and interpretation panels are the big ticket items in this funding round.

"The Great Rides attract out-of-town visitors who benefit regional economies. Trails have to be regularly maintained and upgraded, which creates an economic spin-off for contractors and suppliers.

"It's important we have improved cycling infrastructure in place for Kiwis and overseas visitors to enjoy as we start to re-open our borders in a controlled way from next year.

"Prior to the outbreak of the Delta variant, domestic tourism was experiencing a boom. Annually, domestic tourism spending was up 22 per cent in the year to September, and up 14 per cent on pre-COVID levels for the same period in 2019.

"Cycling a Great Rides trail is the ideal way to enjoy Aotearoa. Not only are we spoilt with many unique landscapes, cycling also offers health and economic benefits. I encourage anyone with a bike to saddle up this summer," said Stuart Nash.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)