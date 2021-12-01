Delhi govt to issue notices to CPWD over construction work at Central Vista project site despite ban

The Delhi government will issue notices to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for carrying out construction work at the Central Vista project site despite a ban and violating dust control norms, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.

"We had been receiving a lot of calls regarding work being carried out at the Central Vista project site despite a ban on construction and demolition activities. During an inspection, we found that it was indeed true," Rai said.

"We will ask the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to issue a notice to the CPWD, asking it the reason for continuing the construction work despite restrictions in view of air pollution," he said.

Rai said a separate notice will be issued to the agency for violating dust pollution control norms at the site.

The Delhi government had earlier said the ban on construction and demolition activities in the capital will continue till further orders in view of the high air pollution levels.

