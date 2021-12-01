Delhi govt to issue notices to CPWD over construction work at Central Vista project site despite ban
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government will issue notices to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for carrying out construction work at the Central Vista project site despite a ban and violating dust control norms, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.
"We had been receiving a lot of calls regarding work being carried out at the Central Vista project site despite a ban on construction and demolition activities. During an inspection, we found that it was indeed true," Rai said.
"We will ask the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to issue a notice to the CPWD, asking it the reason for continuing the construction work despite restrictions in view of air pollution," he said.
Rai said a separate notice will be issued to the agency for violating dust pollution control norms at the site.
The Delhi government had earlier said the ban on construction and demolition activities in the capital will continue till further orders in view of the high air pollution levels.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi's AQI dips to 396, remains in 'very poor' category
Delhi's AQI dips to 396, remains in 'very poor' category
WFH policy, ban on industries among measures suggested by Delhi govt to tackle pollution: Rai
HC allows sale of herbal hookah in restaurants, pubs in Delhi
Delhi pollution: 'Red Light On, Gaddi Off' campaign extended by 15 days