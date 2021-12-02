Left Menu

Bengaluru: Two killed, five injured as car runs over them on pavement

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-12-2021 00:19 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 00:07 IST
Bengaluru: Two killed, five injured as car runs over them on pavement
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people, including a woman, were killed and five others injured when a car crashed into the pavement and ran over them in the city on Wednesday night, police said.

According to police, the accident happened at the Sompura Toll Gate on the Hosakerehalli NICE Road.

The victims were having their meals on the pavement when the car hit them.

A 68-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, both residents of Varasandra, died on the spot, the police said.

The injured have been shifted to the hospital, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global
3
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
4
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021