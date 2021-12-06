Left Menu

IMF chief Georgieva to visit DR Congo, Senegal this week

International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva will visit the Democratic Republic of Congo and Senegal this week, with a focus on how the global lender can best support Africa as it responds to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, an IMF official said.

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 23:26 IST
IMF chief Georgieva to visit DR Congo, Senegal this week
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva will visit the Democratic Republic of Congo and Senegal this week, with a focus on how the global lender can best support Africa as it responds to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, an IMF official said. Georgieva will travel on to Africa from Brussels, where she addressed a meeting of the Eurogroup.

The IMF's managing director will meet with Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi, who is completing his tenure as chair of the African Union, and incoming AU chair, the Senegalese President Macky Sall, as well as civil society groups and business leaders, the official said. The IMF in October forecast that sub-Saharan Africa's https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/REO/SSA/Issues/2021/10/21/regional-economic-outlook-for-sub-saharan-africa-october-2021 economy would expand by 3.7% in 2021 and 3.8% in 2022, a welcome reversal after a sharp contraction in 2020, but still the slowest recovery relative to other regions.

One huge ongoing source of concern is the lag in vaccination rates between advanced economies and developing countries. Only 102 million people, or 7.5% of the African continent's population, are fully vaccinated https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/covid-shots-are-finally-arriving-africa-cant-get-them-all-into-arms-2021-12-06, according to the World Health Organization, which has warned that vaccine inequity will prolong the pandemic. Climate change and using carbon credits to keep forests standing will be a big focus during Georgieva's talks with Tshisekedi, the official said.

"If we put a good surveillance system in place, the revenues from carbon can be higher than the revenues from logging," the official noted. In Senegal, Georgieva will meet with the incoming AU chair about the continent's recovery and vulnerabilities, including high levels of sovereign debt.

She is also due to meet virtually with African finance ministers while in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
4
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021