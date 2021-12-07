Bank of Baroda flaged-off 'Green Ride - Ek Pehal Swachh Hawa ki Aur' with fitness icon Milind Soman'

Bank of Baroda announced the launch of the 'Green Ride - Ek Pehal Swachh Hawa ki Aur' initiative with super-model and fitness enthusiast, Milind Soman. Under this initiative, Milind Soman embarked on a 10-day long journey from Mumbai by riding a bicycle and driving an eco-friendly electric vehicle. For this initiative, he will cover 1400 km through eco-friendly modes of transport from Mumbai via Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Haryana before reaching Delhi on 13th December 2021.

The Green Ride is being organized to spread awareness on the importance of cleaner air and encourage people to adopt sustainable modes of transport. The Green Ride was flagged off from Mumbai on 3rd December and it will conclude at Delhi. En route, he would visit Bank of Baroda branches at Godhra, Baroda, Udaipur, Jaipur, and Delhi.

During his tour, Milind Soman would interact with Bank's employees and his fans to educate them about his user experience of bob World app for all his travel booking and shopping needs on the go. He would also highlight the importance of sustainable living such as the use of energy-efficient transportation to ensure clean air for all living beings.

On this collaboration, Shri. Sanjiv Chadha, MD & CEO, Bank of Baroda said, ''Sustainability is key to a strong nation and Bank of Baroda strongly supports the ideologies of sustainable living and safeguarding the environment. Our association with 'Green Ride - Ek Pehal Swachh Hawa ki Aur' initiative spearheaded by India's most popular fitness enthusiast, Milind Soman, is an effort to promote awareness and call for action among young Indians resulting in broader social impact.'' Milind Soman said, ''The GREEN RIDE is an effort to promote healthier modes of transportation. It is an ode to the air that we breathe, every living moment of our lives. I attempt to make us all more aware and conscious of the ill effects of air that is polluted by our actions. I hope this initiative makes people stop to think each time they pick up their car keys to drive small distances or switch on gensets during power failures, or burst crackers at celebrations. We all want to progress and develop. But not at the cost of depriving future generations of the beautiful world we have known. Let us celebrate our many technological achievements. Let us celebrate progress and development. But let us first celebrate the clean, wonderful air we breathe and do all we can to preserve it''.

About Bank of Baroda: Founded on 20th July 1908 by Sir Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III, Bank of Baroda is one of the leading commercial banks in India. At 63.97% stake, it's majorly owned by the Govt of India. Bank serves its global customer base of over 140 Mn through over 46,000 touchpoints spread across 19 countries in 5 continents. Through Its state of the art digital banking platforms, it provides all the banking products and services in a seamless and hassle-free way. Recently launched bob World mobile app provides customers with saving, investing, borrowing, and shopping experience, all under one single app. The app also serves noncustomers by enabling account opening through video KYC. Bringing about a vision that matches the diverse clientele base and instilling a sense of trust and security has been the paramount factor for Bank of Baroda. Its moving well in that direction and bob World has been a testimony for its roadmap towards Digital Transformation.

