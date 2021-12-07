'Ma Foi' K Pandiarajan's rural skill building initiative; unveils Ma Foi Career Centre

Chennai, Dec 7 (PTI): HR services company Ma Foi announced its plan to offer skill building services in rural areas and would be setting up 242 training centres in this connection across the country, a top official said on Tuesday.

Noted entrepreneur and former Tamil Nadu Minister K Pandiarajan launched the Ma Foi Career Centre (MCC) in seven districts as part of kick-starting the process at an event here.

Pandiarajan is the executive chairman of Ma Foi Group and CIEL HR Services, while his wife Latha Rajan is the Co-Founder.

According to Pandiarajan, the Ma Foi Career Centre would collaborate with Government departments and large private enterprises to offer career guidance, assessments, skill training, career placement to the rural youth seeking employment across industry verticals.

''With MCC, our primary goal is to provide a platform, for the rural youth, that is dedicated to skilling and re-skilling for a changing economy and to strengthen India's economy by connecting people with good job opportunities,'' Pandiarajan said.

''We will be opening a total of 242 centres nation-wide by the end of 2023 that will be working closely with the respective government departments and corporate firms to create a positive impact across 748 districts in the country,'' he said.

Pandiarajan exuded confidence that MCC would play its role and help strengthen the economy, build a resilient workforce and help workers get skills.

The company would integrate the MCC with a digital platform to build community of skill cohorts, employers, government facilitators, skill training institutions, academic institutions, he said.

The launch of Ma Foi Career Centre marks a significant milestone in the journey of representing the voices of people for almost 30 years in India and globe, Latha Rajan said.

''Today, technology is changing so fast that everyone must be learning on an ongoing basis.....The (Covid-19) pandemic has brought in a significant shift where many organisations are considering rural expansion to reduce risks associated with urban cities, she said.

''Having spent close to 30 years in the employment space, we just wanted to ensure that we are doing what is relevant and more importantly playing our part in a more meaningful manner,'' she said.

In July, Pandiarajan said he had taken a 'sabbatical' from politics and would be delivering 100 per cent to the business. He founded the Ma Foi in 1992 and in 2015 rolled out the CIEL HR Services which had grown to be the largest HR services company in the country besides having operations in 14 countries.

