Air quality panel orders immediate closure of NCR industries not using cleaner fuels

In a stern action against industries, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday ordered immediate closure of all those NCR industries which have not switched to cleaner fuels in industrial areas despite their availability.

The CAQM said violating industries/industrial units will not be permitted to operate till December 12, 2021 and the position will be reviewed for further decisions.

''There is an emergent need for preventive measures, as a matter of extreme emergency, to prevent further deterioration in air quality. Flying Squads of CAQM will launch special drives and inspect sites to ensure compliance,'' the commission said.

''Strict enforcement of the commission's directions to be ensured and closely monitored by the respective state governments and government of Delhi,'' it said.

In its official statement, the CAQM expressed concern over the 'very poor' air quality in the capital and NCR.

''Despite the measures taken in different sectors towards improvement of air quality in Delhi-NCR, the air quality still remains in the 'very poor' to 'severe' category,'' it said.

''Keeping in view the need to enforce strict actions against the deteriorating air quality of the region, the commission believes that there is an urgent need to take further preventive measures, as a matter of extreme emergency and abundant caution,'' the CAQM added.

According to the commission's November 11 order, all industries in the NCR having gas connectivity shall be run only on gas, failing which industries concerned shall be closed.

It was also directed that all industries in NCR where gas connectivity is available shall immediately be shifted to gas and state governments will have to furnish industry-wise date of shifting.

Additionally, NCR state governments -- Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, and the Delhi government -- were required to further set up effective enforcement mechanisms, including intensive and continuous drives, by deputing an adequate number of teams consisting of senior officers.

The commission said the Flying Squads deputed by it are going on field visits and ''rigorously inspecting'' various sites contributing to deteriorating air quality of Delhi-NCR and reporting their compliance of the directions to the CAQM.

''The commission is reviewing the progress on a daily basis by holding the review meetings with the Flying Squads to take stock of the situation and take necessary punitive actions against the violators,'' it said.

