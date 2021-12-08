Left Menu

Jury to hear final arguments in N.Y. opioid case against drugmakers

The other spoofed a courtroom scene in "A Few Good Men" and featured a Cephalon employee telling a lawyer that he "can't handle the truth" about how sales representatives meet quotas. More than 100,000 people died from drug overdoses during the 12-month period ending April 2021, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a report https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-drug-overdose-deaths-top-100000-annually-cdc-2021-11-17 in November, a record driven largely by opioids.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 16:31 IST
Jury to hear final arguments in N.Y. opioid case against drugmakers

Jurors in a New York state court are expected to hear closing arguments Wednesday over whether drugmakers AbbVie Inc and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd fueled an opioid epidemic in the state, concluding a trial that has lasted more than five months.

New York's Attorney General and Nassau and Suffolk Counties are seeking to hold the two companies responsible for the cost of dealing with opioid addiction. The companies have said they complied with federal regulations and that changing standards of care were behind surging opioid prescriptions. The case is one of more than 3,300 filed by state, local and tribal governments across the country accusing drugmakers of minimizing opioid drugs' addictiveness and distributors and pharmacies of ignoring red flags that they were being diverted into illegal channels.

On Tuesday, jurors saw the last evidence in the case, including two parody videos made in 2006 for a sales meeting at Cephalon Inc, later bought by Teva. One video showed the character Dr. Evil from the film "Austin Powers" as a Cephalon employee complaining about child-resistant packaging on the company's opioid drug Fentora. The other spoofed a courtroom scene in "A Few Good Men" and featured a Cephalon employee telling a lawyer that he "can't handle the truth" about how sales representatives meet quotas.

More than 100,000 people died from drug overdoses during the 12-month period ending April 2021, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a report https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-drug-overdose-deaths-top-100000-annually-cdc-2021-11-17 in November, a record driven largely by opioids. The three largest U.S. drug distributors and Johnson & Johnson in July agreed https://www.reuters.com/world/us/drug-companies-say-enough-us-states-join-26-bln-opioid-settlement-proceed-2021-09-04 to pay up to $26 billion to resolve the lawsuits against them.

A bankruptcy judge in September approved a settlement by OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP, including about $4.5 billion from its wealthy Sackler family owners. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York, Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Aurora Ellis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021