Left Menu

Jindal Steel and Power shares up nearly 4 pc after increase in steel production

It was trading at an intra-day high of Rs 383. As per a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the companys steel production in November this year increased 10 per cent year-on-year to 6.74 lakh tonnes as compared to 6.14 lakh tonnes.However, the sales were lower by 5 per cent at 5.39 lakh tonnes, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 17:14 IST
Jindal Steel and Power shares up nearly 4 pc after increase in steel production
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Jindal Steel and Power on Wednesday jumped over 3 per cent after the firm said its steel production increased 10 per cent in November 2021 as compared to the year-ago period.

On BSE, the shares rose 3.67 per cent to end at Rs 381.5 apiece. Intra-day, it was trading at a high of Rs 382.95.

On NSE, the shares settled at Rs 382, a gain of 3.82 per cent over previous close. It was trading at an intra-day high of Rs 383. As per a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company's steel production in November this year increased 10 per cent year-on-year to 6.74 lakh tonnes as compared to 6.14 lakh tonnes.

However, the sales were lower by 5 per cent at 5.39 lakh tonnes, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021