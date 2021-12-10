Silver Fern Education Consultants organize The Higher Education Conclave

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI/ThePRTree): North India's largest educational event, The Higher Education Conclave (HEC) by Silver Fern Education Consultants was carried out over a period of two days. The HEC was not just another conclave, but an experience backed by a high inflow of participants, counselors, and experts from the education industry.

A structured pre-event 'Rendezvous with the educators' was organized on the 18th for a meet and greet between principals, directors, senior management of schools, and the university delegates of prestigious institutions where they had a word over the future of education overseas and the uncertainties associated with it. 22 out of the 42 delegates were escorted for this tour to three partner schools- YPS Mohali, St. John's High school, and Bhawan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh giving them an insight into the functioning of the North Indian Education system.

The first day of the conclave on 19th witnessed a footfall of over 1500 students engaging with foreign university delegates who had established their stalls (42 in number) in addition to those of the Indian ones such as Vedantu, Great Learning, and OP Jindal. Countries like Australia, UK, US, Canada, and Dubai made their mark on the event with the active participation of top notch universities like Waterloo University, University of Windsor, University of Victoria, University of Arizona, King's College London, York University, University of Sydney, University of Bristol, The University of Sheffield along with the engagement of some reputed colleges, Seneca College, North Island College, Algon Quin College, and Georgian College

The enthusiasm of students was acknowledged by all, and their curiosity was being reflected through their questions which were answered by the respective delegates thoroughly. A networking gala dinner was hosted on the 19th for the professionals from the industry graced with 78 university delegates, 20 principals, a large number of teachers, counselors, directors, and board members of schools from across Northern India to create a regional networking platform for educators.

The night was enriched by a panel discussion on 'The Future of Education: Challenges and Opportunities' which created conversations and dialogues around the educational prospects and the uncertainties linked to it. An exchange of dialogue was observed between the dignitaries of the stature of Dr Sumer Bahadur Singh (President of the Boarding Schools Association of India), Dr Jagpreet Singh, Vivek Atray, Palak Behl, Kavita Chatterjee Das, Saheb Pal Singh, and Megha Srivastav who was the moderator for the same. HEC by Silver Fern was concluded on an exceptionally high note beefing up the richness of the education industry with the contribution of professional wisdom aligned with the interests of students paving the way for more such events in the future.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)