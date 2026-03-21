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Safeguarding Biodiversity: NBA's Battle Against Invasive Alien Species

The National Biodiversity Authority has formed a committee to tackle ecological and socio-economic risks from invasive species in India. This initiative follows National Green Tribunal directives and aims to map, prioritize, and manage high-risk species while developing prevention, control, and eradication guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 14:21 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 14:21 IST
Safeguarding Biodiversity: NBA's Battle Against Invasive Alien Species
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The National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) has established an expert committee to tackle the pressing issue of invasive alien species across India. This undertaking aims to address both ecological and socio-economic threats that such species pose to the country's diverse ecosystems.

The committee's formation comes on the directive of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) which, in a suo motu proceeding, highlighted the grave dangers these foreign species have on native biodiversity and associated sectors like agriculture and food security. The committee's primary task is to identify and prioritize high-risk species, formulate science-driven management strategies, and draft national guidelines for their prevention and eradication.

Chaired by Dhananjai Mohan, former PCCF of Uttarakhand, and co-chaired by A Biju Kumar from Kerala University, the committee includes senior experts from various ministries. Over a two-year tenure, they will also focus on best practices, knowledge gaps, and research to boost both national and global biodiversity commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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