Eid Celebrations Unite Communities Across Odisha

Thousands gathered at mosques and open-air Eidgahs in Odisha on Saturday to mark Eid, following a month of fasting. Authorities ensured security with increased police presence, including flag marches in cities like Cuttack, Balasore, and Sambalpur.

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati greeted the people, expressing hope that the festival would promote kindness and brotherhood among communities. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, also conveyed their greetings to the Muslim community.

Governor Kambhampati emphasized the importance of brotherhood and happiness, while Chief Minister Majhi wished for prosperity and joy for everyone. Patnaik extended his wishes through a video message, highlighting unity among the state's communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)