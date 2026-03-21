Left Menu

Eid Celebrations Unite Communities Across Odisha

In Odisha, thousands gathered to celebrate Eid with prayers, concluding a month of fasting. The event witnessed enhanced security across major cities. Local leaders, including the Governor and Chief Minister, extended greetings, emphasizing brotherhood, kindness, and prosperity for all community members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-03-2026 14:20 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 14:20 IST
Eid Celebrations Unite Communities Across Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Thousands gathered at mosques and open-air Eidgahs in Odisha on Saturday to mark Eid, following a month of fasting. Authorities ensured security with increased police presence, including flag marches in cities like Cuttack, Balasore, and Sambalpur.

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati greeted the people, expressing hope that the festival would promote kindness and brotherhood among communities. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, also conveyed their greetings to the Muslim community.

Governor Kambhampati emphasized the importance of brotherhood and happiness, while Chief Minister Majhi wished for prosperity and joy for everyone. Patnaik extended his wishes through a video message, highlighting unity among the state's communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026