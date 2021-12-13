On an expansion spree, online gifting platform, Winni opens its 150th milestone retail bakery store in Delhi-NCR

Set to launch 5000 stores globally by 2025 An Indian brand – completely bootstrapped since inception – present in over 40 countries New Delhi: 13th December 2021: Winni, India’s fastest growing online gifting and bakery retail chain, achieves a milestone number by announcing the opening of its 150th store today at Kaushambi, Delhi NCR. Winni aims to triple its turnover by 2021-22. With a current revenue of INR 65 crore in FY 21, expected to cross INR 150 crore by March 2022, Winni aims to launch 5000 stores by 2025. Bullish about delivering gifts in less than 2 hours, Winni is country’s leading multi-category online gifting and bakery retail company which offers a wide range of affordable quality cakes, fresh flowers, highly personalized gift items, gourmet foods & best range of curated products for every occasion and festivals. Feeling excited about this milestone achievement, Winni’s Co-founder & CEO, Mr. Sujeet Kumar Mishra said, “We took a bold decision to enter in retail segment when this country was under the impact of pandemic and it was considered to be a risk for us but within 18 months of our retail journey, we are able to expand Winni’s footprints at pan India level in 23 states and 5 UTs starting from Baramulla to Coimbatore. We have penetrated in almost every big and small tier-2, tier-3 cities & towns. Within a short span we have proved our mettle by opening our 150th retail store in Kaushambi, Ghaziabad. This is just a start for Winni as we are going to be more aggressive and capture a bigger pie in the next 3 years with our global expansion plans intact and I am sure that we will be easily achieving our target of opening 5000 stores worldwide by 2025.” Elaborating further, Sujeet Kumar Mishra said “Indian bakery industry is estimated to have 12 Bn dollars market size and a large part of it is still unorganised. Winni Cakes & More is on a drive to redefine the bakery industry landscape by tuning the existing norms, processes, market dynamics & quality control mechanism to ensure affordable quality bakery products for consumers. Mapping the gaps in the existing market we have built a robust retail chain model that sets the benchmark for delivering the standard quality products across India including tier-3, tier-4 and small towns where people still don’t have access and experience of the real taste of cakes and other bakery products. We have opened our stores in the remotest places like Nirmal in Telangana, Jagraon in Punjab, Baramulla in J&K and Dharmanagar in Tripura. We are going to be more aggressive now in metros and tier-1 cities by diversifying our retail model that offers a variety of stores including master kitchen, hot kitchen, cold kitchen & QSR models. We have recently entered into the premium dine-in Cafe model as well by opening a 2400 square feet outlet in Panchkula, Haryana and very soon we will be opening premium dine-in cafes in Delhi, Mumbai & Bangalore.” Ankur Maskara, Retail Head, Winni said, “We are the only bakery retail chain that has a complete manufacturing process available at store right from baking sponge to garnishing the bakery products and selling it through counters. We are in the process of backward integration by setting up premix plants. We offer end to end support to our franchise partners including retail designing, manpower training, raw material supply and also day to day handling of store management issues. This is the reason why we could open our 150th store in a record time of 18 months. We are happy to share that we have a 98% success rate of store sustainability which sets us apart from other big players in the market like Monginis.” With over 150 retail stores operational in tier-1, tier-2, tier-3 cities and small towns of 23 states and 4 UTs Winni is expanding its footprints aggressively. Started in 2012, the bootstrapped start-up offers its services close to 650 cities and towns in India and over 40 countries globally through its 4000+ strong vendor network for its online division. Winni started its retail division to ensure the consistent quality of the bakery products delivered to its online customers. It has a total base of more than 20 million customers. About Winni The company is headquartered in Panchkula (near Chandigarh) and it has 350+ employees in half a dozen cities of India like Delhi, Pune, Chandigarh, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai & Kolkata. With its fast-paced expansion plans Winni is emerging as a rapidly growing company in this space and it will be soon in the position to challenge the monopoly of existing players like FnP (Fern N Petals) and IGP. PWR PWR

