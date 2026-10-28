Philippines’ Urban Corridors Could Turn City Growth Into More Jobs and Inclusion

The Philippines reached upper-middle-income status in 2025, and sustaining that progress will depend in part on whether cities and municipalities can work together to create jobs and expand opportunity. A new World Bank report says connected regional economic corridors can help local economies grow by linking urban centers with surrounding communities, ports and production areas. Its analysis covers all 1,642 cities and municipalities, mapping areas with strong growth potential, investment gaps and reforms that could support closer economic ties.

Urban opportunity is spread across the country, from Luzon's major centers to growing cities in the Visayas and Mindanao. Geographic barriers, coordination problems and limited local delivery capacity make it harder for cities to connect with nearby towns and with one another. The report identifies 26 clusters of neighboring cities and municipalities, covering 112 urban local governments, as potential anchors for regional growth.

The case for better connections is also a case for more jobs: World Bank evidence shows that municipalities within 100 kilometers of a roll-on/roll-off port saw a 12% increase in firms and wage jobs. The report says linking urban clusters to smaller towns, ports and production zones could widen labor and product markets and raise productivity across surrounding areas.

City clusters can expand opportunity

Each of the 26 clusters brings together an urban center and nearby urban areas that could help drive regional growth. Connecting these places would let workers reach a broader range of jobs and help businesses access more suppliers, workers and customers. Coordinated growth across neighboring jurisdictions could create gains that individual cities may struggle to achieve on their own.

World Bank Division Director Zafer Mustafaoğlu said the country has the cities, people and resources to power its next phase of growth. Stronger economic ties between cities and surrounding areas, especially in lagging regions, could make that growth more inclusive. The report presents connected corridors as a way for urban prosperity to reach more communities and families.

Infrastructure needs coordination

The report's corridor model brings cities together with transport links, ports, production zones and markets across local government boundaries. It argues that expanding labor and product markets will require investments and planning that reflect how these places function as connected economies. Stronger coordination could help local growth spread to communities beyond major urban centres.

The report recommends aligning national planning and fiscal frameworks with the economic roles cities play, rather than relying only on administrative boundaries. It also calls for helping local governments prepare and deliver investments effectively, alongside stronger infrastructure and institutional incentives. These steps are intended to make regional corridors productive and extend their benefits to vulnerable communities.