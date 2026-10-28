Fiji’s Growth Recovery Faces Fiscal Strains as World Bank Urges Wider Reforms

The World Bank Group’s first Fiji Economic Update, released in Suva with the University of the South Pacific, projects growth of 2.1% in 2026, rising to 3.0% by 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Suva | Updated: 28-10-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 28-10-2026 14:54 IST
Fiji’s Growth Recovery Faces Fiscal Strains as World Bank Urges Wider Reforms
Representative Image Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • Fiji

Fiji has made economic gains since the pandemic, but rising costs and growing pressure on public finances are leaving the country with less room to respond to future shocks. The World Bank Group's first Fiji Economic Update, released in Suva with the University of the South Pacific, projects growth of 2.1% in 2026, rising to 3.0% by 2028. Titled Creating Fiscal Space to Accelerate Growth, the report says stronger productivity, investment and fiscal discipline will be needed to support lasting growth.

Higher fuel and shipping costs are squeezing household budgets, and recent policy measures combined with a new external shock have begun to reverse earlier fiscal gains. Public debt fell from about 95% of GDP in 2021 to 76.9% in 2025, but the report projects it will rise again. Tatiana Proskuryakova, the World Bank Group's Division Director for the South and North Pacific, said Fiji can build on its progress by ensuring growth supports jobs, opportunities and resilience.

Targeted support can protect families and public finances

The report recommends directing assistance to vulnerable households, since broad-based relief uses limited public resources without focusing help on those who need it most. It calls for better quality public spending, debt stabilization and protection of investments that support jobs and growth. Stronger social protection and disaster financing can help Fiji prepare for future shocks.

Proskuryakova said careful spending and revenue decisions can protect vulnerable families and preserve investment in infrastructure, skills and private-sector growth. Rebuilding fiscal space would give Fiji more choices to invest in people and maintain the capacity to respond to another shock. The report presents this fiscal discipline as part of a growth strategy, alongside stronger investment and a broader economy.

Diversification and skills could lift growth

The report identifies export diversification, renewable energy and stronger agriculture and fisheries value chains as opportunities to build a more resilient economy. Greater private investment could support these areas and help broaden Fiji's sources of growth. Addressing skills shortages and increasing women's participation in the workforce could help the country make fuller use of its productive potential.

Vision 2050 calls for faster expansion

Fiji's ambition to reach high-income status under Vision 2050 will require annual growth of roughly 4% to 6%, compared with the historical pace of 2% to 3%. The report says reaching that level will depend on higher productivity, a more diverse economy, greater investment in people and skills, and increased workforce participation. Its recommendations link stronger public finances with the capacity to sustain those investments and create jobs.

TRENDING

1
Why More STEM Graduates Are Not Enough: OECD Calls for Major Education and Employment Reforms
Blog

Why More STEM Graduates Are Not Enough: OECD Calls for Major Education and E...

Global
2
Netanyahu's political survival on the line as Israel votes

Netanyahu's political survival on the line as Israel votes

Global
3
EXPLAINER-Israel election: What happens after polls close?

EXPLAINER-Israel election: What happens after polls close?

Global
4
Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted three Houthi missiles launched towards Eastern Region

Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted three Houthi missiles launched towar...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Climate Concerns to Grocery Carts: What Moves India’s Gen Z Toward Organic Food?

Global Poverty Crisis Deepens as World Bank Calls for Better Jobs and Stronger Economic Growth

Why More STEM Graduates Are Not Enough: OECD Calls for Major Education and Employment Reforms

Better Interview Answers, Same Confidence? What AI-Supported Career Training Found

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026