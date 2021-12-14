Left Menu

Synergy must for realization of maximum benefits in tourism sector: Kishan Reddy

Union Minister for Tourism & Culture and DoNER Shri G. Kishan Reddy during meeting with the officials at Haryana Raj Bhawan today

The Minister also exhorted officials to rope in the corporate sector under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for the preservation and conservation of monuments. Image Credit: Twitter(@tourismgoi)
Union Minister for Tourism & Culture and DoNER in a meeting today reviewed the status of various projects under Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) and Swadesh Darshan Schemes of the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India. The meeting was held in Chandigarh at Haryana Raj Bhawan with officials from Tourism Department of the states of Punjab, Haryana & UT of Chandigarh & representatives from Institute of Hotel Managements.

The Minister also exhorted officials to rope in the corporate sector under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for the preservation and conservation of monuments. Shri Reddy said there is a need to create synergy among various programmes of the Central and state governments to realise maximum benefits in the tourism sector. He stressed on the promotion of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' as a brand and emphasized on the need to use social media as a tool for the promotion of the tourism sector.

Shri Kishan Reddy highlighted that the Tourism Ministry has sanctioned a Heritage Circuit under Swadesh Darshan for development of Anandpur Sahib-Fategarh Sahib-Chamkaur Sahib-Ferozpur-Amritsar-Khatkarkalan-Kalanour-Patiala in Punjab.

The Union Ministry of Tourism has sanctioned various projects under Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD schemes for Punjab and Haryana including Krishna Circuit, Development of Nada Saheb Gurudwara and Mata Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula, development of Karuna Sagar Valmiki Sthal at Amritsar, tourist amenities at Amritsar railway station/Kurukshetra Railway station , financial assistance for fairs and festivals among others.

(With Inputs from PIB)

