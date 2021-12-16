Leon Technology shares surge after company downplays blacklist report
Shares of China's Leon Technology Co surged in early trade on Thursday, a day after the company downplayed a Financial Times report that it would be added to a U.S. investment blacklist this week.
Leon's shares gained more than 15% in early deals and were last up around 10%. The company said in a statement on Wednesday that it does not operate in the U.S. market and would not be affected if it was included in the U.S. blacklist.
