Syngene International extends research collaboration with Amgen till 2026

Integrated research, development and manufacturing services firm Syngene International on Thursday announced an extension of its multi-discipline research collaboration with Amgen Inc, one of the world's leading biotechnology companies, till 2026.

The collaboration of Syngene -- which serves global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, nutrition, animal health, consumer goods and speciality chemical sectors -- and Amgen dates back to 2012, and in 2016 they set up Syngene Amgen R&D Center (SARC).

''The contract is currently extended until the end of 2026, and its scope includes integrated drug discovery and development solutions in discovery chemistry and biology, peptide chemistry, antibody and protein reagents, pharmacokinetics and drug metabolism, and pharmaceutical development,'' the company said in a statement.

Under the new contract, Syngene will also build and operate a dedicated laboratory that will enable R&D project acceleration, besides operating the existing SARC, which will continue to conduct drug discovery and development projects as part of Amgen's global research and development programme, it added.

''We have progressively expanded our areas of collaboration, co-authored research papers on novel science and supported the advancement of multiple development projects while adhering to global standards of quality and safety.

''We are proud to have played a role in advancing molecules that are making a difference to patients around the world today. We are delighted with our joint commitment to not only extend the term of this partnership but also add a new state-of-the-art facility to the collaboration,'' Syngene International Ltd CEO and Managing Director Jonathan Hunt said.

Amgen Vice President of Research and Head of Chemistry, Characterisation & Technology, Margaret Chu-Moyer said the long-standing collaboration between Amgen and Syngene has contributed to the advancement of a number of molecules into clinical trials.

''We look forward to continuing to work together with the shared goal of addressing serious disease for patients in need,'' Chu-Moyer added.

