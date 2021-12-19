Left Menu

Bengal: 1 killed, 2 seriously injured as motorcycle rams into electric pole

PTI | Bankura | Updated: 19-12-2021 08:20 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 08:20 IST
Bengal: 1 killed, 2 seriously injured as motorcycle rams into electric pole
  • Country:
  • India

One person was killed and two others were seriously injured after the motorcycle they were travelling on rammed into a roadside electric pole in West Bengal's Bankura district, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place on Deshuria-Phulberia Road near Nabagram in Gangajalghanti police station area on Saturday when the three friends were travelling to Beliatore from Benagari village, an officer said.

The rider lost control and rammed the motorcycle into the electric pole, he said.

The deceased, identified as Somnath Dhibar, died on the spot, while the other two -- Dayamoy Roy and Dipankar Roy – are undergoing treatment at Bankura Sammilani Medical College and Hospital, and their condition is stated to be serious, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

 India
3
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record; Omicron thrives in airways, not lungs; new data on asymptomatic cases and more

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
4
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes amyloid formation

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021