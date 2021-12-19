Bengal: 1 killed, 2 seriously injured as motorcycle rams into electric pole

One person was killed and two others were seriously injured after the motorcycle they were travelling on rammed into a roadside electric pole in West Bengal's Bankura district, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place on Deshuria-Phulberia Road near Nabagram in Gangajalghanti police station area on Saturday when the three friends were travelling to Beliatore from Benagari village, an officer said.

The rider lost control and rammed the motorcycle into the electric pole, he said.

The deceased, identified as Somnath Dhibar, died on the spot, while the other two -- Dayamoy Roy and Dipankar Roy – are undergoing treatment at Bankura Sammilani Medical College and Hospital, and their condition is stated to be serious, he added.

