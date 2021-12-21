Commodity, travel segments lead recovery in UK stocks; Omicron fears loom

UK shares rebounded on Tuesday, led by commodity and travel stocks, though investor fears lingered over the prospect of renewed restrictions amid a surge in the Omicron variant cases just days before the Christmas holidays.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index and the domestically focussed mid-cap index gained 0.9% each. Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell added nearly 1% each, tracking higher crude prices, while industrial metal miners gained 2.4% on an upswing in copper prices, helped by a weaker dollar and concerns over tight supply.

The travel and leisure sector recovered 0.8% after losing 0.7% in the previous session. UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 has gained 12.5% so far this year, but lags behind its European and U.S. peers, as the benchmark index consists of a significant proportion of sectors worst affected by the pandemic such as energy and banks.

"The after-effects of Brexit are still lagging on the UK economy and also there are not as many tech stocks listed in London and those type of stocks have had a spectacular performance this year," added Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. "The UK market has many miners and energy stocks, so if commodities are stronger, it could do better next year. Though, that is not necessarily saying that it will make up for the lack of gains that we've had over the past few years."

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he would tighten coronavirus curbs to slow the spread of Omicron if needed, after the Netherlands began a fourth lockdown and as other European nations consider Christmas restrictions. British business confidence began to feel the impact of the Omicron variant this month, alongside further upward pressure on prices and staffing costs, a survey showed.

Schroders plc gained 2.3% after the money manager reached an agreement to buy 75% of Greencoat Capital Holdings Limited for 358 million pounds ($473.17 million).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)