SecureKloud Technologies partners with Dubai-based Cognicx to expand footprint in Middle East

SecureKloud Technologies, a cloud native leader and a preferred partner of AWS and Google, has partnered with Dubai-based Cognicx IT Solutions to extend its footprint in the Middle Eastern region.SecureKloud Technologies would offer its suite of solutions through the collaboration with Cognicx, an established player in digital transformation and cloud transition in the Middle East region, which is witnessing a spurt in cloud adoption, a company statement said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-12-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 17:40 IST
SecureKloud Technologies partners with Dubai-based Cognicx to expand footprint in Middle East
SecureKloud Technologies, a cloud native leader and a preferred partner of AWS and Google, has partnered with Dubai-based Cognicx IT Solutions to extend its footprint in the Middle Eastern region.

SecureKloud Technologies would offer its suite of solutions through the collaboration with Cognicx, an established player in digital transformation and cloud transition in the Middle East region, which is witnessing a spurt in cloud adoption, a company statement said.

''Cloud technologies of all types and models will be more essential in the years to come in the Middle East. The pandemic has accelerated the adoption pace in a big way. We are in the right place at the right time with the right partner'', SecureKloud Technologies Ltd., Head-Indian operations and Non-US Territory sales, Ravi Chandran said. The collaboration between the two companies assumes significance against the backdrop of growing concerns in security and data protection due to the lack of experts and experienced companies in many regions.

''Both SecureKloud Technologies and Cognicx have the right combination of leaders, big thinkers and some of the best brains in the industry. The synergy between the two will bring in a vast and wide experience for implementing cloud computing and digital transformational solutions to businesses'', Cognicx President and Co-founder Anil Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

