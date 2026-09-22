​South ​Korean President ‌Lee Jae Myung ​has urged the United ‌States to ease sanctions on North Korea in exchange for ‌an agreement that Pyongyang ‌suspend its nuclear programs, the New York Times reported on ⁠Tuesday.

"I ​believe ⁠there is significant value in ⁠a trade-off between sanctions — which are ​not particularly effective anyway — ⁠and a stop to the development ⁠of ​additional nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missile technology," ⁠the newspaper quoted Lee as saying ⁠in ⁠an interview.