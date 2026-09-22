South Korea's Lee urges US to ease sanctions on North Korea to freeze nuclear programs, NYT says
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has urged the United States to ease sanctions on North Korea in exchange for an agreement that Pyongyang suspend its nuclear programs, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.
"I believe there is significant value in a trade-off between sanctions — which are not particularly effective anyway — and a stop to the development of additional nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missile technology," the newspaper quoted Lee as saying in an interview.