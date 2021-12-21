Ola drivers will see drop location, payment mode before accepting ride

Left Menu

Ride hailing major Ola on Tuesday said its driver partners will now see an approximate drop location and payment mode before accepting a ride, a move aimed at reducing cancellations by them and enhancing customer experience.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 20:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Ride hailing major Ola on Tuesday said its driver partners will now see an approximate drop location and payment mode before accepting a ride, a move aimed at reducing cancellations by them and enhancing customer experience.

Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal on Tuesday tweeted that the Bengaluru-based company is taking steps to fix the industry-wide issue of ride cancellations.

''Addressing the 2nd most popular question I get - Why does my driver cancel my Ola ride? We're taking steps to fix this industry wide issue. Ola drivers will now see approx drop location & payment mode before accepting a ride. Enabling drivers is key to reducing cancellations,'' Aggarwal tweeted.

Customers often face cancellations after drivers on ride-hailing platforms like Ola and Uber either refuse to travel to the location of the rider or want to be paid in cash.

These cancellations also lead to delays, further adding to the hassle for riders.

On every completed trip booked via these applications, the ride hailing company charges a percentage of the fare as commission from the driver partners. Over the past few years, a section of drivers have complained that their earnings have reduced as a result.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

