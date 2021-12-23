Indorama Ventures inaugurates Global Business Service Center in Kolkata to provide excellent support to businesses across the world

BANGKOK, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL), a global sustainable chemical company, inaugurated its Global Business Service Center (GBS) in Kolkata, India to enhance agility, drive standardization, support growth, optimize costs and develop people.

The GBS comprises of 250 people acting as a shared service function to provide best-in-class services to all IVL's 124 operating sites in 33 countries. The center aims to consolidate large-scale processes and deploy cutting-edge technology to drive operational efficiencies as part of IVL's transformation journey.

Since 2020, IVL has embarked on an extensive program of transformation towards a ''future ready'' organization by enhancing business performance, strengthening global leadership and achieving more sustainable growth across all of its three business segments – Combined PET, Fibers, and Integrated Oxides and Derivatives (IOD). The establishment of the GBS is one of several major transformation projects, which also includes implementing S4/HANA, an enterprise-wide ERP. Mr. Aloke Lohia , Group CEO of Indorama Ventures, said, ''The inauguration of our GBS center is another important milestone in IVL's transformation journey. We started GBS as part of a global plan to leverage and improve our strong competitive position as a leading global company in our industry. I am impressed with the positive energy of our GBS team. This team will help the organization realize our long-term strategic growth and fulfill our vision of becoming a world-class sustainable chemical company making great products for society.'' Mr. Ajay Wadhwa, Global Business Service Center (GBS) Head said, ''We are excited to formally inaugurate the GBS, located at a prime spot in Kolkata. This location offers multiple advantages, including access to a versatile talent pool, first-class infrastructure, government support for growth, global connectivity and cultural strength. We have equipped the center with technology and tools that will facilitate an efficient and attractive work culture. It is designed to ensure a happy workplace for our existing and prospective employees and have a positive impact on IVL as a whole.'' About Indorama Ventures Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, listed in Thailand (Bloomberg ticker IVL.TB), is one of the world's leading petrochemicals producers, with a global manufacturing footprint across Europe, Africa, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company's portfolio comprises Combined PET, Integrated Oxides and Derivatives, and Fibers. Indorama Ventures products serve major FMCG and automotive sectors, i.e. beverages, hygiene, personal care, tire and safety segments. Indorama Ventures has approx. 24,000 employees worldwide and consolidated revenue of US$10.6 billion in 2020. The Company is listed in the Dow Jones Emerging Markets and World Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

Indorama Ventures is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand with global operating sites in EMEA: The Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, France, UK, Italy, Denmark, Lithuania, Poland, Czech Republic, Luxembourg, Spain, Turkey, Nigeria, Ghana, Portugal, Israel, Egypt, Russia, Slovakia, Austria, Bulgaria Americas: USA, Mexico, Canada, Brazil Asia Pacific: Thailand, Indonesia, China, India, the Philippines, Myanmar, Australia PWR PWR

