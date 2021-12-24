AMISOM sets up solar system at Ugas Khalif Airport in Beletweyne

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has set up a solar system at the Ugas Khalif International Airport in Beletweyne and has also started on the construction of sanitary facilities for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Hirshabelle State.

These Quick Impact Projects are aimed at enhancing security at the airport as well as improving public health for persons living in the IDP camps of Haliye, Dugane, and Shabelle River.

The Commander of the AMISOM Police in Beletweyne, Major Ebenezer Benson, stated that the solar lighting system would enable the Somali police personnel to perform their duties and secure the airport, especially during the night.

"For the past one year, the Somali Police Force was eager to get this solar panel in order to better secure the airport. Somalia's international partners, together with AMISOM, have made this possible. I know the police personnel will put it to effective use," said Major Benson.

The Hirshabelle Deputy Police Commander, Col. Hassan Mohamed Ibrahim, said the solar system would help the police officers to effectively perform their policing duties.

"We are grateful to the Indian government and our AMISOM partners for this solar power project. AMISOM built the airport police station and continues to support us in capacity building, in operations against terrorists, and in advancing our policing standards," said Col. Hassan.

Speaking during the commissioning of the construction of the sanitary facilities, the AMISOM Sector 4 Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) officer, Ibrahim Yussuf Ahmed, said they would support initiatives to improve the lives of people living in the mission's area of responsibility.

"AMISOM has launched the construction of four toilets in each of the three camps in order to improve sanitary conditions for internally displaced persons," said Ibrahim Yussuf.

The Deputy Governor for Finance and Politics in Hiiraan region, Abukar Sheikh Abdullahi Madey, thanked AMISOM for supporting the IDP communities.

"The support comes at a time when the number of people living in the IDP camps has increased due to drought displacement. The old sanitary facilities were in a poor state and not enough. These new facilities will go a long way to improve living conditions in these camps," said Abukar.

(With Inputs from APO)