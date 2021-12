BRIEF-AstraZeneca and Ionis Close Agreement To Develop And Commercialise eplontersen

AstraZeneca PLC: * ASTRAZENECA PLC - ASTRAZENECA AND IONIS CLOSE EPLONTERSEN DEAL

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - ASTRAZENECA AND IONIS CLOSE EPLONTERSEN DEAL * ASTRAZENECA - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, UPFRONT PAYMENT FROM ASTRAZENECA TO IONIS IS $200M

* ASTRAZENECA - ASTRAZENECA WILL MAKE ADDITIONAL CONDITIONAL PAYMENTS OF UP TO $485M FOLLOWING REGULATORY APPROVALS. * ASTRAZENECA - IT WILL ALSO PAY UP TO $2.9BN OF SALES-RELATED MILESTONES BASED ON SALES THRESHOLDS BETWEEN $500M AND $6BN

* ASTRAZENECA - TRANSACTION DOES NOT IMPACT ASTRAZENECA'S FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2021. * ASTRAZENECA - COLLABORATION INCLUDES TERRITORY-SPECIFIC DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIAL AND MEDICAL AFFAIRS COST-SHARING PROVISIONS.

