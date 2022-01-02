IntelliSmart eyes fresh smart meter installation projects in 8 states: CEO Anil Rawal

IntelliSmart, a JV company of state-owned EESL and investment platform NIIF, is eyeing new smart prepaid meter installation projects in multiple states where tendering process is at advanced stage, its managing director Anil Rawal said.

In November 2021, Gurugram-based IntelliSmart Infrastructure Private Limited (IntelliSmart) was awarded a Rs 500 crore order from the Assam government to install about 6.2 lakh smart meters in 9 circles of the state.

The bids have been invited by states governments and power distribution companies, Rawal -- who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company -- told PTI during an interaction.

When asked about the details, he replied that currently bids are on for installing more than 3.5 crore meters in various states. In Uttar Pradesh, bids have been invited for installation of about 2.7 crore smart prepaid meters -- highest among all states. In Bihar bids have been invited to install 36 lakh smart prepaid meters, followed by Madhya Pradesh to install 22.81 lakh meters, Assam 20.71 lakh, Punjab 10.07 lakh, Maharashtra 10 lakh, 4.06 lakh in Puducherry and 2.22 lakh in Andhra Pradesh.

''Bids submission dates are from Mid January onwards and we are keen to participate in these projects with the help of our partners and suppliers,'' Rawal said without sharing further detail.

Replying to a question on benefits of the new age electricity meter, the official, who has over 20 year experience in the power sector, said most of the power distribution companies (DISCOMs) in India have been under losses for a long time now. Digitalization of discoms through smart metering has been recognised as the key solution for these systemic and deep routed inefficiencies.

During the winter session of Parliament, Power Minister R K Singh informed the Lok Sabha that the DISCOMs have not been able to pay the generation companies for the power procured, and the outstanding payments to them are estimated to be in excess of Rs 1,56,000 crore.

Terming the condition of most state government-owned distribution companies a matter of ''grave concern'', Singh said their Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) at the end of 2019-20 range from an average of 21 per cent-60.16 per cent.

Smart meters help in addressing challenges of AT&C losses, Rawal said and informed that the government has set target to implement prepaid smart meters for 10 crore consumers across the country by 2023 and 25 crore households by 2025.

Sharing details of the ongoing projects of the company, he said IntelliSmart has been implementing smart metering projects in five states and two union territories of the country -- Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar, Assam, Delhi and Andaman and Nicobar, most of which belong to EESL.

''In these regions, more than 84 lakh smart meters are to be installed and currently about 21.9 lakh smart meters stand installed successfully,'' Rawal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)