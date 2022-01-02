4 Bengal cops injured as car hits bus in Odisha

Four personnel of the West Bengal Police were injured on Sunday when a vehicle they were travelling in collided head-on with a passenger bus in Odisha's Balasore district, an official said.

All four of them were on their way to Dhenkanal district in a police vehicle.

The incident occurred on National Highway-16 at Jamujhadi in Simulia block of the district, the official said.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to a nearby healthcare facility, from where they were later shifted to the district headquarters hospital, he added.

