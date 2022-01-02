Left Menu

Maha: Union minister flags off Kisan Rail service, Nanded-Hadapsar express

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 02-01-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 18:12 IST
Maha: Union minister flags off Kisan Rail service, Nanded-Hadapsar express
Union Minister Raosaheb Danve on Sunday flagged off a Kisan Rail service from Jalna as well as the Nanded-Hadapsar express with new coaches and revised timings.

The Kisan Rail service will help the farming community in Maharashtra's Marathwada region get more markets, the Union minister of state for railways said during the event.

He said a survey for track doubling work of the Manmad-Aurangabad route has been taken up, while the doubling of the Aurangabad-Jalna stretch will be looked into in the second phase.

A pit line for maintenance and cleaning of trains in Jalna at a cost of Rs 100 crore is being considered, he added.

South Central Ralway additional general manager AK Jain several projects are on the anvil to improve rail infrastructure in Marathwada region, with the focus being on freight and parcel transportation.

