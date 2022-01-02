Left Menu

Road accident in Nepal kills 7 people

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 02-01-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 18:52 IST
Road accident in Nepal kills 7 people
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A speeding bus carrying 22 passengers skidded off the road in Western Nepal on Sunday, killing at least seven people and wounding 15, police said.

The bus, carrying a dead body for the last rites, was heading towards Ridi when it met an accident at Ribdikot in Palpa district.

All the 15 people, who sustained injuries, have been admitted to a local hospital for medical treatment, police said, adding that brake failure caused the accident on the steep road.

The driver has been apprehended and further investigation into the incident is underway, police said.

Road accidents are very common in Nepal and occur mainly due to poorly maintained roads and vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

 India
2
Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South Asia

Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South...

 Saudi Arabia
3
Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says; Biden extends U.S. support for International Space Station through 2030

Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, of...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022