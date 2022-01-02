Woman trying to alight from running train rescued by Rly personnel in MP's Khandwa

A woman who tried to alight from a running train and was dragged by the coach for a while was rescued by RPF and RPSF personnel at Khandwa station in Madhya Pradesh, with the CCTV footage of the incident going viral on social media.

The incident happened on the night of December 31 after the woman had boarded the wrong train and tried to get off after realising her mistake, an official said.

''RPF constables Sunil Yadav and Shripal Maliye and their RPSF counterpart Madhav Sisodiya spotted the woman holding the door handle of the train while it was gaining speed. She had boarded the Delhi-bound Mangala Express instead of the one going to her native Mangalore,'' he said.

''The woman sustained minor injuries before being rescued by security personnel. She later boarded the right train after being given medical aid,'' he added.

