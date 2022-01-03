Five Syrian soldiers killed, 20 injured by Islamic State -state media
Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 12:16 IST
Five Syrian soldiers were killed and 20 injured in a rocket attack by Islamic State militants on a military transport bus on Sunday in the east of the country at approximately 7 p.m. local time (1700 GMT), Syrian state media said on Monday.
Islamic State, the hardline Islamist group that declared a caliphate straddling parts of Syria and Iraq in 2014, has lost all territory that was under its control in 2019. However, the group continues to wage a low-level insurgency in both countries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Two rockets hit Baghdad's fortified Green Zone - Iraqi state media
Two rockets hit Baghdad's fortified Green Zone - Iraqi state media
Two rockets hit Baghdad's fortified Green Zone - Iraqi state media
Iraq military: 2 rockets strike inside Green Zone
Pentagon downplayed civilian death toll in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan in US airstrikes: Report