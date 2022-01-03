Left Menu

Five Syrian soldiers killed, 20 injured by Islamic State -state media

Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 12:16 IST
Five Syrian soldiers were killed and 20 injured in a rocket attack by Islamic State militants on a military transport bus on Sunday in the east of the country at approximately 7 p.m. local time (1700 GMT), Syrian state media said on Monday.

Islamic State, the hardline Islamist group that declared a caliphate straddling parts of Syria and Iraq in 2014, has lost all territory that was under its control in 2019. However, the group continues to wage a low-level insurgency in both countries.

