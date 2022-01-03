WardWizard Innovations and Mobility posts multifold jump in EV sales to 3,860 units for Dec

Gujarat-based WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd, the maker of 'Joy e-bike' brand of electric two-wheelers, on Monday said it registered a 548 per cent y-o-y jump in sales to 3,860 units in December 2021.

The company also said that for the first time, its December 2021 quarter (October-December) sales stood at 10,000 units.

Driven by a rapid shift towards electric two-wheelers, the company registered a year-on-year (y-o-y) growth of 548 per cent in its vehicle sales to 3,860 units, compared to December 2020 when the volumes stood at 595 units, the company said in a statement.

The company has already sold 17,376 units of e-scooters and motorcycles in the April-December period of the current financial year, logging a 570 per cent growth as compared to the same period of FY21, it said.

WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Chief Operations Officer Sheetal Bhalerao said, ''Electric two-wheelers are becoming part of a large number of households in both the urban and semi-urban cities. As there is a high demand for high-speed scooter models, the company is launching its first 'made-in-India' high-speed scooter models in the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.'' To further meet the growing market demand, the company will continue to strengthen its presence across the country and also make investments to facilitate the growth of the electric vehicle (EV) industry, Bhalerao said.

