Left Menu

WardWizard Innovations and Mobility posts multifold jump in EV sales to 3,860 units for Dec

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 15:34 IST
WardWizard Innovations and Mobility posts multifold jump in EV sales to 3,860 units for Dec
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat-based WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd, the maker of 'Joy e-bike' brand of electric two-wheelers, on Monday said it registered a 548 per cent y-o-y jump in sales to 3,860 units in December 2021.

The company also said that for the first time, its December 2021 quarter (October-December) sales stood at 10,000 units.

Driven by a rapid shift towards electric two-wheelers, the company registered a year-on-year (y-o-y) growth of 548 per cent in its vehicle sales to 3,860 units, compared to December 2020 when the volumes stood at 595 units, the company said in a statement.

The company has already sold 17,376 units of e-scooters and motorcycles in the April-December period of the current financial year, logging a 570 per cent growth as compared to the same period of FY21, it said.

WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Chief Operations Officer Sheetal Bhalerao said, ''Electric two-wheelers are becoming part of a large number of households in both the urban and semi-urban cities. As there is a high demand for high-speed scooter models, the company is launching its first 'made-in-India' high-speed scooter models in the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.'' To further meet the growing market demand, the company will continue to strengthen its presence across the country and also make investments to facilitate the growth of the electric vehicle (EV) industry, Bhalerao said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
3
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
4
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022