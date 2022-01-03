Left Menu

Azure Power commissions 600 MW solar project in Rajasthan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 15:43 IST
Azure Power commissions 600 MW solar project in Rajasthan
Azure Power Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Azure Power on Monday said it has commissioned a 600 MW solar power project in Bikaner.

According to a statement, the power generated from the project, located in Rajasthan, will be supplied to SECI at a tariff of Rs 2.53 per kWh for 25 years.

This is the largest solar power project in India, owned and operated at a single location by any developer, it claimed.

''Azure Power announced the successful commissioning of its largest project- 600 MWs Interstate Transmission System (ISTS) connected solar project, allocated by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI),'' the statement said.

The company has commissioned the project in phases and now, it has 2,510 MW of high-performing operational solar assets across the country.

''It is an incredible way to start the new year. Since this project was initiated around the onset of COVID-19 in India, we faced several challenges amid lockdowns and safety concerns,'' Ranjit Gupta, MD, and CEO of Azure Power, said.

Despite the challenges and while prioritizing the health and safety of all employees and communities, the company managed to deliver high-performing assets, Gupta added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
3
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
4
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022