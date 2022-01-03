Azure Power commissions 600 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Azure Power on Monday said it has commissioned a 600 MW solar power project in Bikaner.

According to a statement, the power generated from the project, located in Rajasthan, will be supplied to SECI at a tariff of Rs 2.53 per kWh for 25 years.

This is the largest solar power project in India, owned and operated at a single location by any developer, it claimed.

''Azure Power announced the successful commissioning of its largest project- 600 MWs Interstate Transmission System (ISTS) connected solar project, allocated by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI),'' the statement said.

The company has commissioned the project in phases and now, it has 2,510 MW of high-performing operational solar assets across the country.

''It is an incredible way to start the new year. Since this project was initiated around the onset of COVID-19 in India, we faced several challenges amid lockdowns and safety concerns,'' Ranjit Gupta, MD, and CEO of Azure Power, said.

Despite the challenges and while prioritizing the health and safety of all employees and communities, the company managed to deliver high-performing assets, Gupta added.

